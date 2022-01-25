According to a street department document, city paving projects include sections of Old Bushy Branch Road, Hillcrest Road and Burger Drive.
Preliminary PAVING LIST 2021-2022
Old Bushy Branch (from Hwy 55 to Dead end)
Veneer St (from Old Bushy Branch to Dead end)
Lavergne St (from Old Bushy Branch to Dead end)
Hillcrest Rd (from Hwy 55 to Old Bushy Branch Rd)
Burger Dr. (from 41 to Huntcreek Rd)
Huntcreek Rd (Duck River Rd to Expressway)
Expressway Dr (from Huntcreek Rd to Uselton Dr)
Baker St
Duck River Rd
Post Rd
Burger St (from Burger Dr to Hwy 41)
Haley Dr (from Hillsboro Blvd to Dead end)
Stroud Dr (from Haley Dr to Sitz Dr)
Sitz Dr (from Hwy 41 to Stroud Dr)
Winner Ln
Madison St (from Parks St to bridge by Meadow Ln)