The City of Manchester Street Department will be paving Oakdale Street from Short Street to Wiley Street today, Jan. 16. Please avoid this area.

According to a street department document, city paving projects include sections of Old Bushy Branch Road, Hillcrest Road and Burger Drive.

Preliminary PAVING LIST 2021-2022

Old Bushy Branch (from Hwy 55 to Dead end)

Veneer St (from Old Bushy Branch to Dead end)

Lavergne St (from Old Bushy Branch to Dead end)

Hillcrest Rd (from Hwy 55 to Old Bushy Branch Rd)

Burger Dr. (from 41 to Huntcreek Rd)

Huntcreek Rd (Duck River Rd to Expressway)

Expressway Dr (from Huntcreek Rd to Uselton Dr)

Baker St

Duck River Rd

Post Rd

Burger St (from Burger Dr to Hwy 41)

Haley Dr (from Hillsboro Blvd to Dead end)

Stroud Dr (from Haley Dr to Sitz Dr)

Sitz Dr (from Hwy 41 to Stroud Dr)

Winner Ln

Madison St (from Parks St to bridge by Meadow Ln)

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

