A home on Old Manchester Highway was destroyed in the early hours last Sunday morning.
The Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire on Old Manchester Highway at around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Fire crews responded and upon arrival they the structure was fully engulfed in flames. They learned no one was living in the house and it was up to be auctioned off.
The Hickerson firefighters received aid from New Union Volunteer Fire Department, North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, Summitville Volunteer Fire Department and Tullahoma Fire Department. The Coffee County Rescue Squad and Coffee County EMS also provided assistance at the scene.
While the house was a complete loss, there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time and is currently under investigation.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.