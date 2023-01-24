Old Navy opens Feb. 4

Watson_220811_1111_HR.jpg
Old Navy will be opening on Saturday, 2/4 in Northgate Mall at 1600 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.  

Old Navy (part of the Gap Inc. family of brands) offers fun, fashionable, and affordable clothing for the entire family. We’re also the first value retailer to integrate the shopping experience by offering the broadest assortment of women’s sizes in stores and online, with no price difference. Our brand believes in the democracy of style and service, and values inclusivity, opportunities for youth, and a future that’s sustainable for its customers, employees, and communities through our Imagine Mission. 

Historical Society hosts Dr. Michael Bradley for book talk

The Coffee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Michael Bradley to discuss his latest book, titled “The Last Words: The Farewell Address of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States” during its regular meeting Saturday, Jan. 14.

McCARTER | EAST, PLLC WELCOMES NEW ASSOCIATE, HALLE MANN

McCarter | East is pleased to announce that Halle Mann has joined the Southern Middle Tennessee location of the firm located in Manchester, Tennessee, at 200 South Woodland Street. Ms. Mann’s practice focuses on criminal defense, family law and civil litigation. Halle graduated with honors f…

Deceased male identified

Manchester Police investigation resulted in the identification of a deceased Hispanic male found Jan. 17 at edge of Walmart property as  Carlos Oropeza, 45.    

New Health Department construction inches forward

The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.

