A job posting on Linkedin was posted four days ago seeking a General Manager for a new Old Navy store in Tullahoma's Northgate Mall.
The posted duties include:
- Recruit, hire and develop people to drive a culture of high performance and engagement
- Accountable for team performance through teaching, coaching and providing meaningful feedback to build capabilities
- Support strategies and processes using a customer centric mindset to deliver results, drive store sales, and maximize efficiencies and productivity
- Represent the brand and understand the competition and retail landscape
- Promote community involvement
- Adapt team priorities to respond to customer and business partner needs
- Provide front line supervision to an operational, service or administrative team
The posting does not offer any information of when the store will open, but extensive remodeling is underway in the Big Lots end of the mall.