Classic hits by Elton John filled the crisp morning air Saturday as crowds began to assemble around the historic Coffee County Courthouse for the annual Manchester Old Timers Day celebration and parade.

Old Timers Day Board Treasurer Mary Todd said during the event that Old Timers Day traces its roots back nearly 60 years to 1963.

Tags

More Stories

Sipe sworn-in as Manchester Police Chief

Sipe sworn-in as Manchester Police Chief

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.

Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.

Recommended for you