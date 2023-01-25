Oliver! enjoys successful opening night

Oliver main art.jpeg

The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of Oliver! Friday Jan. 20.

The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world of Victorian England.

As the curtain rises, audience members are transported back in time to the often cruel world of 19th century England, and the workhouse where a young orphan named Oliver Twist is living on bowls of gruel. The scene features dirty windows and hard wooden benches, but the cast of characters living there break into song, dreaming of a richer, more savory meal.

