Oliver! enjoys successful opening night

The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world of Victorian England.
As the curtain rises, audience members are transported back in time to the often cruel world of 19th century England, and the workhouse where a young orphan named Oliver Twist is living on bowls of gruel. The scene features dirty windows and hard wooden benches, but the cast of characters living there break into song, dreaming of a richer, more savory meal.
After a lively rendition of “Food Glorious Food,” Oliver, played by Branham Freeze, asks the local beadle known as Mr. Bumble and played by John Wright, for some more. A shocked Mr. Bumble proclaims that, “never has a boy wanted more.” Joined by fellow workhouse staffer The Widow Corney, played by Heather Jakeman Hewgley, the pair set out to sell Oliver for his insolence.
The scene then changes again to the Sowerberry funeral parlor, with wooden coffins displayed on either side of the stage. Oliver is then sold to Mr. Sowerberry to serve as a junior coffin follower. After a confrontation at the funeral parlor, Oliver makes his escape to the capital city of London, walking for seven days before reaching the destination.
Finally making it to London, Oliver makes the acquaintance of Jack Dawkins, also known as The Artful Dodger. Wearing top hat and a colorful green overcoat, The Artful Dodger, portrayed by Ko West, tells Oliver of a place he can stay that will not cost him any money.
The audience next finds themselves inside the home of Fagin, played by JD Dill. A brick fireplace complete with a row of sausages is now center stage, and Oliver is introduced to the aged Fagin and his gang of pickpockets.
After being trained as a pickpocket, Oliver fails in his first attempt, and is promptly caught, but released into the custody of the man he tried to pickpocket. The man notices a strange resemblance to his late daughter in the young orphan’s face. When Oliver suddenly goes missing, he will do anything to get him back.
The production culminates in a final scene on The London Bridge, involving the dreaded Bill Sikes, played by Frank Wonder.
Oliver! Will feature a second and final weekend of performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 27 and Saturday Jan. 28, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St.
