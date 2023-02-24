On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Nunley.PNG

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

According to the department, on Thursday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Administration was notified by staff that one of their coworkers was acting as if they were under the influence.

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

In April of 2022, the City of Manchester decided to forgo its employee insurance plan through the State of Tennessee in favor of a plan through Blue Cross/Blue Shields & Gerber Life Insurance Company.

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

