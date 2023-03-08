One man was killed and another hospitalized after the pair were struck by a semi near Just One More Bar & Grill on Hillsboro Highway on Monday at about 9:24 p.m.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, Timothy Sullivan, 60, was killed and James Rowland, 68, was transported to Erlanger Hospital after being struck by a Freightliner tractor trailer truck driven by Dobromir Nikolov, 36 of Illinois.
According to the report, the semi was traveling westbound on Hwy 41. The two individuals “were fighting in the roadway near 3261 Hillsboro Highway. Vehicle# 1 was unable to stop before striking both pedestrians.”
Charges are pending due to outcome of investigation. Nikolov will not be charged in the incident, according to the report.
