Thanksgiving and Christmas pecans are available from the Manchester Lions Club Charities.
Pecan halves are $11for a 1 pound bag or pieces - $11for a 1 pound bag. Chocolate covered pecans are $8 for a 12 ounce gift bag and pecan clusters are $6for a 8 ounce gift bag.
All profits support Sight Services (eye examination and glasses if needed) for folks in the community, a Scholarship each year to a Senior at Coffee County Central High School to help with their further education, Manchester Little League, Manchester Fire Department’s “Fire Safety Program” as well as other services to assist those in our community.
Call 931-273-8969 or 931-409-1581 to place your order.