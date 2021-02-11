Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed an ordinance amendment that will increase the fee for impounded animals at the city animal shelter.
The amendment to Code 10-206 will add “After two impoundments in a calendar year, measured from the first impoundment, the impoundment fee shall increase ($50) above the immediately-preceding impound fee.”
The current impoundment fee is “$50 and a boarding fee of $7.50 per day for each day or fraction thereof shall be charged for the impounding and keeping of all dogs, or other animals, which sum shall be used toward the expense of feeding and keeping the animals and the maintenance of the shelter. If an impounded dog has not been vaccinated, the owner shall, before he is permitted to regain possession of such dog, have it vaccinated and present evidence of vaccination to the shelter supervisor,” the ordinance currently reads.
The change is an attempt to recover more of its costs that are over and above the amount it receives from current impounding fees.
A change was also made to the animal shelter’s boarding and adoption fees and spaying and neutering impounded animals.
The boarding fee will be increased from $7.50 to $10 per day. The adoption fee will be increased from $35 to $100 and before any animal may be adopted, it must be spayed or neutered and its customary vaccinations are brought current.
The ordinances passed their first readings.