The annual Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk will return to Manchester’s Rotary Park Saturday, Sept. 16.
Walkers will begin gathering at Rotary Park at 10 a.m., where there will be vendor booths, live music, speakers, memorial activities, door prizes, and plenty of smiles and laughter. Following a brief opening ceremony, walkers will begin the leisurely walk around 11 a.m. Attendees who do not want to participate in the twenty minute walk are invited to wait at Rotary Park until the walkers return.
The walk is a fund-raising component of the top-rated American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
According to a statement from event organizers, “Suicide is something that affects all of us, and we can all play a part in saving lives. You can make a powerful difference while sending a message of hope by walking in the Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk.”
During last years’ event, the Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk was attended by hundreds of people, raising more than $40,000. All of the money raised goes directly to providing care and support for those who’ve lost loved ones to suicide, education programs, advocacy, and scientific research. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.afsp.org/coffeecounty.
Manchester Rotary Club President Roxanne Patton presents Ray Marcrom of the One Day of Hope nonprofit, with a donation of shoes and coats as well as monetary donations collected during Rotary’s recent “Even Better” community fundraiser at Common John Brewing Co.
With categories for everything from fresh vegetables and baked goods to local honey and handmade clothing, there are many opportunities for Coffee County residents to walk away with a blue ribbon at the end of fair week.
It has been one-year since Dot Foods officially broke ground on a new $50 million distribution center in Manchester. In that time, the nation’s largest food redistributor has worked to become a part of the local community.