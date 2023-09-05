Out of the Darkness Walk photo 01.jpg

Walkers assemble for the Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention at Manchester’s Rotary Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

 Nathan Havenner

The annual Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk will return to Manchester’s Rotary Park Saturday, Sept. 16.

Walkers will begin gathering at Rotary Park at 10 a.m., where there will be vendor booths, live music, speakers, memorial activities, door prizes, and plenty of smiles and laughter. Following a brief opening ceremony, walkers will begin the leisurely walk around 11 a.m. Attendees who do not want to participate in the twenty minute walk are invited to wait at Rotary Park until the walkers return.

