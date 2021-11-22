This past week a McMinnville woman struck a Peterbilt Interstate 24 while trying to merge into the fast lane.
According to the highway patrol, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at around 6 a.m. the woman, Roxanne Batey, 60, was entering the interstate at the exit 111 ramp and was merging onto I-24 eastbound. The vehicle was attempting to merge into the fast lane when it struck the 2020 tractor trailer in the front ride side driven by Mark Hawkins, 44, of Jasper, Fla. The tractor trailer then left the roadway into the median, lost control and overturned before coming to a rest on its side near the eastbound mile-marker 112.
The crash on the incident caused drivers on the interstate to reroute towards Manchester, which, along with school zones and construction, resulted in a traffic jam at the Highway 55/41 intersection. As for the interstate traffic was backed up for several miles eastbound until cleanup was complete by Thursday afternoon.
Both drivers were injured but Hawkins did not require medical transportation. No charges were at the scene.