Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for books for Coffee County children

Event set for Sept. 16 at The Mercantile Café
The Imagination Library of Coffee County invites community members to attend the nonprofit’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraising event, set for 8-10 a.m., Sept. 16, at the Mercantile Café in Manchester.
ILCC Chairperson Bertha Smith encouraged locals to support the initiative.
“I ask everyone to please attend the Pancake Breakfast to help support the early literacy work of the Imagination Library of Coffee County,” Smith said. “For just the cost of a meal at most restaurants, you have the opportunity to make a difference in a child's future. Everyone should also come out to experience the amazing food, eclectic atmosphere, and community of unity at the Mercantile Cafe.”
Proceeds will benefit the ILCC, and the funds will go toward purchasing books for local children. Every month, the Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books for about 3,000 local children birth to 5, at no cost to their families. The total cost for books in 2022 neared $77,000.
The Mercantile Café is at 210 N. Irwin St., Manchester. Tickets for the Pancake Breakfast cost $12. To purchase tickets, please call Laurel Stone at 931-797-9796 or Kathy Hagler at 931-273-3738. You may also reach out to the Imagination Library of Coffee County via Facebook.
ILCC mails specially selected, age-appropriate books to all children in Coffee County, age birth to 5, enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, at no cost to families. ILCC enrolls children, promotes the program, and raises half of the funds for cost of books; and the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation raises the other half. For more information, please visit https://imaginationlibrarycc.com/ and follow Imagination Library of Coffee County on social media.
