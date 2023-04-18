1C School Board photo 01.jpg

Stephanie Young speaks to members of the Coffee County Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday, April 10 about her concerns regarding school safety. 

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Two parents with children attending New Union Elementary School shared their concerns regarding safety within the school during the regular Board of Education meeting Friday, April 10.

Stephanie Young said her daughter is a first-grade student at the school, and as a parent, safety within the schools is her “top concern.”

Tags

More Stories

City condemns four properties

City condemns four properties

Manchester’s Codes Department has seen an increase in citizens’ complaints in the last month, resulting in four condemnations of properties.

Water Dept. to change billing system

Water Dept. to change billing system

Manchester Water Department monthly bills will soon come to residents not as a printed card but in an envelope with monthly usage info and cutoff dates.

Recommended for you