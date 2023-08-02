Sports writer chronicles studying abroad in the ‘city of light’

Over the summer, I was given the opportunity to travel to Paris, France for three weeks. While working for The Manchester Times, I am foremost a student. To be there I was a part of a study abroad program. I studied Modern World Literature with three other students while traveling with 13.

