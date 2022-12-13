Parks and Rec adjust pool rental fees

In an effort to combat rising supply and labor costs, The Manchester Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved to increase the cost of its private pool parties for the first time in at least 13 years.
Parks and Recreation Director A.J. Fox said during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 that with increases to both labor and supplies, increasing the rental fees for private pool parties could help offset those increased expenses.
“If you look at (surrounding pools) compared to what our current prices are, we are pretty much the lowest one in the area,” Fox said during the meeting.
Rates were raised from $210 for a two-hour outdoor private pool party to $350 and from $160 for a two-hour indoor private pool party to $250.
“We didn’t want to give people sticker shock,” Assistant Director Becki Johnson said. “We are not trying to get rich off of this.”
In addition to labor costs, Fox said the cost of chlorine has increased by 15-20%, now costing more than $150 per 50 pound bucket.
“During the summer time we fly through it,” he said.
Board Member Brent Parsley, who was elected board chairman effective Jan. 1, 2023, said during the meeting that he would suggest taking an annual look at the costs for pool facility rentals, comparing what Manchester Parks and Recreation is charging compared to other surrounding areas.
Fox said during the spring and summer months the outdoor pool is the most popular choice.
Board of Mayor and Alderman Representative Julie Anderson said she believes the updated rental fees are fair.
“I also think it is not fair to ask the taxpayers to subsidize people’s birthday parties, so it should at least break even,” she said.
Fox said he believes that since the fees have been raised for private pool party rentals, it is important for the Recreation Center to continue to make noticeable improvements to its pool areas.
The updated rental fees officially go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
In other news, Fox updated Board members about two projects at the facility.
“We had a bid opening for the replacement of the roof here on the Rec Center and then also the Wellness Room floor upstairs,” Fox said. “We had three bids for the roof and one bid for the floor upstairs.”
Fox said that St. John Engineering is currently reviewing the three bid proposals for the roof replacement and will make a written recommendation to Parks and Recreation.
“The one for the floor we will probably have to bid back out because they did not meet most of the specs,” Fox said. “They didn’t provide bid bonds and things of that nature.”
Fox said he also recently checked the status of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Places playground grant Parks and Recreation applied for last summer.
“They have our status as “still under review,” that is good to know,” he said. “They say on their website that if you don’t hear anything by the 15th of December then you have made it to the finals.”
If received, the grant would be used to replace existing playground equipment at Fred Deadman Park.
