Preregistration is now open for lifeguard certification courses through Manchester Parks and Recreation. The two-week courses will be available each month between January and April 2023.

Aquatics Director Colt Pittman, who is also a certified lifeguard instructor through the Red Cross, said participants must be 15 years old and will receive a two-year certification upon successfully completing the course.

