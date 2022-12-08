Preregistration is now open for lifeguard certification courses through Manchester Parks and Recreation. The two-week courses will be available each month between January and April 2023.
Aquatics Director Colt Pittman, who is also a certified lifeguard instructor through the Red Cross, said participants must be 15 years old and will receive a two-year certification upon successfully completing the course.
“Their very first day, which will be a Saturday, we will be here for two hours and they have to do prerequisites,” Pittman said. “Basically the Red Cross is just making sure they know the basic fundamentals of swimming.”
Anyone taking the course must successfully swim 300 yards with freestyle and breaststrokes and then retrieve a 10 pound brick from the deep end of the Recreation Center pool, raise it out of the water with both hands and then propel themselves on their back with just their legs.
“That is to mimic if they are having to carry a victim, that is why that is required,” Pittman said.
Each day of the course will include both in-classroom and pool instruction.
The cost of the course is $155, or $40 for those that accept employment with Manchester Parks and Recreation as a lifeguard.
Pittman said the discount is an incentive to help the Parks and Recreation build back its team of lifeguards to pre-pandemic levels.
“COVID-19 kind of put us into a situation where we couldn’t catch up,” he said. “In 2020 we had 14 lifeguards, but we were down to members only. In 2021 we had about 20 and this past year, 2022, I had 25.”
Pittman said the lower number of lifeguards is why the Recreation Center had to limit its pool hours and some of its amenities since COVID-19.
“Yes, I want guests to enjoy their experience here and I want them to have fun, but their safety is my priority and with the amount of lifeguards we have we couldn’t open the indoor pools over the summer, we couldn’t do night swim outside,” he said.
Pitman said he is hoping to be able to hire 15-20 more lifeguards following the upcoming courses, which are scheduled for Jan. 14-28, Feb. 11-25, March 11-25 and April 8-22.
“Just between June and July there are about 20,000 guests that visit the complex for the pools,” he said. “At any given time during the summer we could have between 500 and 700 guests in the water.”
It requires 12 lifeguards to properly staff the facility at any given time during the season, which means a staff of between 40-50 part-time lifeguards is necessary, Pittman said.
“It teaches a lot of skills that other jobs might not necessarily teach,” he said. “All jobs are important but with lifeguarding they have lives in their hands.”
Preregistration is required at the Recreation Center front desk, 557 N. Woodland St., Manchester. For more information, call 931-728-0273.
Manchester Parks and Recreation’s 2022 Trees of Christmas is officially open through Sunday Dec. 11 at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has approved a pay raise for 911 employees, a $1,000 county employee bonus as well as the hiring of a part-time Animal Control officer during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.