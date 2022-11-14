Manchester offers festivities, tradition, history

The 2022 Manchester Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26. 

 Staff photo by John Coffelt

Participants are still being sought for the City of Manchester Christmas Parade that will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.

A.J. Fox, Parks and Recreation director, said during its regular board meeting Thursday, Nov. 10 that the number of participants are down this year.

Tags

More Stories

City to commission salary study

City to commission salary study

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.

City responds to Riverkeepers settlement

City responds to Riverkeepers settlement

City officials say there was no intent to hide information during a recent Board of Mayor and Alderman vote to settle the Riverkeepers of Tennessee lawsuit over chronic manholes.

City hires new finance director

City hires new finance director

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the hire of a new Finance Director at  November meeting, just days before the current director’s last day.

Mayor breaks ties proposed zoning ordinances

Mayor breaks ties proposed zoning ordinances

Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…

Red Wave rolls through Tennessee

Red Wave rolls through Tennessee

There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene.

Recommended for you