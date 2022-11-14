Participants are still being sought for the City of Manchester Christmas Parade that will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.
A.J. Fox, Parks and Recreation director, said during its regular board meeting Thursday, Nov. 10 that the number of participants are down this year.
“Right now we have 31 entries, normally we have a lot more than that by now,” Fox said. “I don’t know what is going on but usually we have about 100 entries.”
Board member Brent Parsley asked if that number includes the school bands and football teams that typically participate in the Christmas parade.
Fox said the number does include those entries, and Parks and Recreation will continue to seek additional participants for the “Sweets and Treats” themed parade.
“We will give it one more push on social media and maybe get those last few stragglers,” Fox said. “We put up banners around town Monday or Tuesday this week, so maybe that will get some people thinking about it too.”
Fox said the city Christmas parade is a tradition in the community.
“Christmas time is about bringing the community together and the Christmas parade, in our opinion, is one of the best ways to do that.”
The Manchester City Christmas Parade will be at 6:30 p.m. the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with lineup beginning at 5 p.m.
The parade will also serve as a food-drive, with drop-off stations set up around the town square to collect non-perishable food items. All of the food collected will stay local and be shared with the Good Samaritan food bank as well as the Storehouse Food Pantry in Manchester.
In other news, the Parks and Recreation Board approved a $15,245 bid submitted by BoMar Soft Playgrounds for the purchase of new lily pads for the city’s outdoor swimming pool.
Fox said the money used to purchase the lily pads is a portion of the $110,000 put into a savings account for the Department of Parks and Recreation to utilize last year.
The city’s T-ball press box is also receiving some repairs after a section of its roof blew off during last month’s windstorm.
“It blew a little section of roof off, nothing major…but after we got up there and were looking around we realized there has been a water leak around for several years that has rotted out the rafters and the floor and all kind of stuff,” Fox said. “The maintenance team is over there right now putting a new roof on it and once we get a new roof on it we are going to attack the inside and paint it and replace the floor and all that.”
While The Elementary in Morrison has served the community as a 24/7 fitness center for the past several years, the former Morrison High School building is now a full-fledged family entertainment center.
Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…
A settlement for a 2020 lawsuit against the city was quietly approved at the November meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman, following a 30-minute executive session prior to the meeting.