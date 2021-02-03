Partin: Concerns of 911 center predate Argraves’ complaint

According to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, his concerns related to the management and operations of the Coffee County 911 Communications Center predate 911 Director Diane Argraves’ complaints against him. In January, Argraves filed a complaint against Partin citing allegations of discrimination and hostile work environment.
According to Partin, however, concerns with Argraves’ leadership of the communications center are not personal but are related to the operations at the communications center. Partin, who serves as chairman of the Coffee County Communications Board, shared a statement during the board’s Jan. 20 meeting about issues related to “leadership and conflict of leadership and the chair of this board.”
The statement (included in full below) lists many problems. For example, a dispatcher involved in selling pills and marijuana had conversations about drug dealing while at work at the communication center. The dispatcher was also passing information about law enforcement activities while working. This dispatcher was later charged. This incident was just one of the issues related to the center, according to Partin.
Partin: Communication Center not under purview of county
At the Jan. 20 meeting of the Communications Board, Partin shared his concerns with the center’s operations and leadership.
“ The director and the chairman of 911 board had a meeting with our county mayor (Gary Cordell),” Partin said at the meeting. “From what was revealed to me by the mayor that there were concerns about my conduct, concerns, speculations of on-the-job harassment, gender-and-age-discrimination type complaints. That was on Thursday. By Friday or Monday, I don’t recall, I found out there had been an official complaint in writing issued with Ms. Heather Shelton with the county HR department. Based off consultation with counsel, I am not providing any paper to this board for the fact that the director has alluded that there’s possible litigation coming. Now, as the chairmen of the board, and this is very confusing, I want each member of the board to understand the legalities of where we are at.”
The communication board doesn’t come under the purview of the county, he said.
“ It comes under the purview of our interlocal agreement that is signed between this entity and the county,” Partin said. “The director and the employees of this entity work at the direction of this board. This director was hired by this board, and this director can be dealt with by this board. If there is legality that comes, the director or whoever may be, an employee, or a person associated with this entity can sue or take litigation to whomever they see fit, and name anybody they want. By conversation with our county attorney (Robert Huskey), the attorney has advised that this complaint that has been filed to be sent back to this board to be dealt with. That the jurisdiction is not Coffee County Government because of this governing body that is set up by charter and bylaws.”
Partin said he hopes there would not be litigation.
“ I pray we can resolve this civilly, and however this board sees fit,” Partin said.
Partin’s statement:
Sept. 1, 2018, I took office as Sheriff of Coffee County. As Sheriff of the county this comes with a great deal of responsibility and duties. One of those duties is to be on the board of directors for the Coffee County Communications Board. This seat is by the charter and bylaws set forth since 1974. My first meeting as a member of this board was October 2018. Not long after, I was elected to be chairman of the board. In the following weeks and months, I was being approached by individuals or would be in other meetings and conversations with leaders of our community. These conversations consisted in a topic about the 911 center and more particularly the leadership. I would listen to the concerns at first and think that the individuals just had a different opinion or mindset of how our 911 center should be run. I then began to watch and listen a little more than normal and may have been at little investigative on the matter. I started attending user meetings at the comm. center that were mostly attended by the city fire chiefs, EMA and EMS. I asked around why there was not attendance with the two city police departments or participation as much as others. The general response was: “What good is it?” “She does not care.” “What a waste of time.” “Nothing is going to change with them.”
I have to say it was an eye opener for me, and I began to see some conflict with the 911 director toward police and fire leadership. This became such an issue that the user meetings went away, and the 911 director stopped having them. To me this was a time that we could openly talk about communication problems and equipment repairs or needs for the future.
I brought up an idea to both boards about moving the secondary 911 equipment out of the county building to a more secure location. I talked with my staff about presenting one of our secure rooms for this and they thought it was a good idea. I presented it to both boards, and it was talked about. My case was that we are open 24/7 had a new clean secure building for the equipment and staff, breakroom and kitchen area access. The director did come along with Mr. Myers of Communications Evolutions, and we looked at options and had a good look of how to make it work. I personally did not mind if it was done but we needed to keep the options open. The topic died. Some years ago, we had the Ready Opp system that was a true inter opp. communications for our county. 911 bought equipment, had it installed and was online for some time. It was taken down and boxed up without discussion to the boards. I found out we still owned the equipment, and the system was never cut off by the Ready Opp company. The owner and my chief deputy were sent over to locate this equipment so it could be updated and put back to use. The director told me she did not want anyone in the storage building. I thought this was odd that the 911 director did not trust the chief deputy of the county in an old storage room with junk and Christmas decorations. Ready Opp updated this equipment free of charge and was more than willing to re install it when needed. The 911 board agreed and voted on this months ago but has not been done yet. I could not get the director to understand the need of this wonderful system and I had the feeling she did not care.
Up until last month all that we have heard is how shorthanded the center was and that hiring was a problem. Turnover of dispatchers was a problem. I even helped to send some applications from the sheriff’s office, and many suggested to advertise for recruitment. This has been a conversation for a good two years. I began to investigate and ask questions if there was a problem, more than just pay and benefits. I had talked to some past dispatchers and some current dispatchers. Many had a problem with management and the low pay that made it worse. One dispatcher had been meeting with county HR about retirement for a few months. The dispatcher then put her notice in during a time that she would receive bonus money. This was perfectly legal. This dispatcher knew that she was owed supplement money after a certain date. The director was refusing to pay the money, which put the boards in a liable state. The director called some of the board members before the meeting to give us a heads-up as to the issue. Once the issue was talked about in the meeting it was quickly seen that this employee did deserve a prorated amount of money that was promised. The director and the chair of 911 had a major problem with this person being paid. During this time, it was found out that the director was paying bonus money to the dispatchers as she sees fit. Some received much more than others, and this was based off the Directors decisions. It was then asked if there was any record of evaluations that these payments could be based on. The director stated ‘no’ and that she had it in her head over job performance for the year. Members of the board had to explain that we could be sued over the current way it was being done, and this had to be corrected. Board members studied the matter and came up with an across-the-board equal payment to the employees. This was going to be done by required training for the year and it would be paid as such. A record of the training would be kept on file through the year as training was completed. If the employees completed the training, then at the end of the year they would get the supplement pay. Around the first of December of 2020, I requested the training records to verify if this was done. At the time, the records were not complete. When I received them on Dec. 2, 2020, I found dates of training that had not taken place yet. I feel like the 911 board is being misled and possibly defrauded. Board members and I concluded that we must step in to protect the boards and the employees.
The director and the 911 chairman brought to us an accountant that would be a contract employee. The director said and I quote, “I cannot do the job.” When hired, this director knew the responsibility of keeping records and providing financial reports. A salary supplement is provided to the director for such work. It was discussed by CCCB (Coffee County Communication Board) members that some concessions could possibly have to be made due to the new contract employee is now doing that work and that the director may not receive that extra pay. During this time, the comm. center board talked about taking some of the part-time slots and creating one full time position to do booking keeping and dispatch duties. When the board met back to talk about this position, the director informed us that all positions had been filled. It was a funny thing for the last two years we could not find help, we didn’t have good applications submitted, but just in a few weeks we got on an intense hiring spree, once the board talked about an administrative person. We decided to form a three-member panel for new interviews and disciplinary actions. This would give the boards (CCCB and 911 board) some opportunity to meet and learn who we have working and an outlet for disciplinary actions. With this committee in place, it would further protect the board and the 911 center employees. It would bring the center up to date and modernize our standards. This was met with resistance by the director and chairman of 911 (Joe Hinch). A comment was made that “I, (Partin) was taking power away from the director.” Yes, power was taken away by “We,” the board, and for a good cause.
I and other board members have received many verbal complaints about dispatchers’ attitudes and abilities to perform their jobs. Lack of checking on first responders after arrival, putting out too much detailed information over the air, having open mics and saying disrespectful things in the background. Being argumentative and combative with others, particularly my jail booking officers. I even went as far to install a private direct line from the booking office to the comm. center to help relieve some of the conflict due to not being able to contact booking. A lead dispatcher leaving in the middle of her shift, that was already short, to go spy on her husband. This put her coworkers in distress and left citizens along with first responders at risk. It was a sad day when one of my investigators told me we had a dispatcher involved in selling pills and marijuana and that some conversations about drug dealing were taking place while she was at work. She was also passing information about law enforcement activities that she knew while working. This person was charged. A second dispatcher was working and apparently under the influence of some type of substance while working. Other coworkers called the director to report the matter. The director told them to call the sheriff (because) she was off work. Whose responsibility is it to oversee the comm. center operations? Why did the director not respond? Why wasn’t action taken immediately? Who is hiring these people and what kind of background checks and interviews are being done? The people answering the phones here may not work for the individual agencies, but they are the first call that represent the agencies.
Some months ago, I got notified by way of employee that the director instructed the operators to make a CAD number of every warrant refusal that came from me or the sheriff’s office. Since March of 2020, every warrants check is run by me, the sheriff. This is a system that was put in place by me along with the judicial branch. We had to do this to help reduce the chance of COVID-19 exposure to the jail. I went to the comm. center and confronted the director if this was true. She could not explain clearly why this was a directive because this was not part of complaint calls. I made it clear that this action needed to stop. These CAD logs were improper.
Our director has made trips to Nashville to attend committee hearings at the state legislature that relate to 911 issues. I think that is a great way to stay informed about current issues. What I have a problem with is how did this director missed that our own State Representative (Rush Bricken) was trying to pass a bill to defund 911 operators. This same representative just about cost us $800,000 without the director knowing or understanding what was happening. The trips and amount of mileage paid to this director was a concern to one of the 911 board members. This member suggested something needed to be done to address the spending. I suggested a board-owned vehicle to curtail the spending.
We as a board have a responsibility to maintain the safety and integrity of our first responders. My two-year observation has led me to this:
The 911 center is only as good as its weakest link. Good management and leadership must recognize this, but if that leader is part of the problem, then the link will soon break. The attitude of our director is now to the point of rebellion and resistance. The director works at the liberty this body. Any complaints or grievances should have been addressed by this board by protocol. The director does not work for the county mayor and she should not have put him in a threating position. This director has not communicated directly with concerns she has but has sent the 911 chairman to talk with me and was witnessed by another board member. We relayed what we expected from our director. This completely boils down that in the past two years some changes have been voted on to be done that this director did not want to do or in some fashion worked around the decisions made by the boards. We cannot continue with this type of leadership in charge. We are seeing the effects of this in our day-to-day operations.”
‘ This job is over your head’
After Partin read his statement, he said he understands the difficult tasks of being a first responder.
“ I am sorry as a sheriff if I have let this board down. I am sorry to Diane Argraves who I’ve known every day of my life that I had to read that,” he said. “This is just my personal observation.”
Partin also said to Argraves, “This job is over your head.”
Argraves response:
Argraves said she sent the complaint against Partin to county HR because that was the proper procedure according to the county manual.
“ There has not been any litigation and there is not going to be any litigation. I never said there would be. I don’t want any part of litigation,” Argraves said. “We are here for the same exact reason – to take care of the people. Nobody has brought any of those complaints (the complaints mentioned by Partin) to me. Any complaint that was brought to me, I have taken care of it, I’ve disciplined (employees)…I’ve done everything the board has asked me to do.”
Commutation Board response:
Board member Chris Elam said he’s witnessed instances of the board making decisions that have not been followed by Argraves.
Elam said, “everything we have done, you have tried to be one step ahead of us.”
“ We tried to help you out,” Elam said. “We have been on your side the whole time…Everything we are doing is to protect you. We are trying to help you. And it’s like you take it and run to the mayor with it or to whoever else…It has been tiresome.”
Motion to consider leadership change
After Partin shared his statement, Board Member Daniel Berry made a motion to consider a leadership change and new management because of “proven inability to perform duties.” That motion didn’t not receive a second.
“ Overall, there’s a lack of leadership,” Berry said. “If this type of leadership were at a company I managed, I would put new leadership.”
Meeting set for Feb. 10
Board Member Jason Williams made a motion to set a date for a special call meeting to continue discussion. William’s motion passed. The meeting is expected to be held at 6 p.m., on Feb. 10.
Board members Partin, Chris Elam, Williams, Mark Yother, Berry and Joe Hinch were present. Missy Deford didn’t attend the meeting.
Comm. Center employee statement:
At the beginning of the meeting, Kim Beard, employee of the communications center, read the following statement:
“ I would like to make a statement to be included in the minutes. First, to the board members who might not know me, my name is Kim Beard. I have worked here at the comm. center for 32 years and except for this last year in administration, all those years were in the radio room. My greatest accomplishment in those 32 years was that I was very lucky to send every single first responder home after their shift – I’m very proud of that. My father, retired Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Bobby Beard, became a city officer when I was 5 years old. So I grew up knowing that law enforcement was my family. That's why I'm upset, I’m disappointed, and I’m hurt that I feel the need to address my comm. center board about the treatment from Sheriff Partin toward Director Argraves that I have witnessed. I have personally witnessed Sheriff Partin threaten Director Argraves with this board if she didn't go against TBI policy and on another occasion, I witnessed Sheriff Partin demand to be let into the comm. center, then immediately order Director Argraves into her office, where he slammed the door and started yelling at her in front of all the employees on dayshift. Director Argraves, in my opinion, is doing a very good job. She already has a hiring committee consisting of herself, Lindsey Dodson, our training officer, dayshift supervisor and myself. We have a Coffee County HR list of approved questions to ask applicants and between the three of us a lot of experience looking for the traits we know will be helpful for future dispatchers. (With the) firing and discipline duties that Director Argraves has to carry out, I have seen for myself that everything goes to Coffee County HR for approval. And I'm respectfully asking this board to please acknowledge there is a problem and a solution needs to be discussed. Thank you.”
