On Dec. 17, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was named as the 2021 recipient of the Dr. Jay P. Sellick award by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) The Sellick award is given for outstanding service to the law enforcement profession in Tennessee. Partin was appointed to the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission shortly after being elected sheriff in 2018, serving as its vice chairman for a year before being elevated to his current role of chairman.
The Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission currently oversees the more than 19,000 law enforcement officers throughout the state and is responsible for developing and enforcing standards and training for all local officers. The Commission is comprised of 15 members that include local law enforcement, legislators, and Tennessee citizens who are not connected with law enforcement.
“I was honored to be asked to serve on the highest board a law enforcement officer can serve on and very humbled to be a freshman sheriff that has served as vice chairman and chairman,” said Partin.