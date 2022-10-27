Coffee County Manchester Conference Center’s October reports to the Manchester Public Building Authority show the center’s numbers improving to a pre-pandemic rate.
But the center isn’t completely back on its feet.
A snapshot of 2019 shows the center pulling in $108,268 with 75 events and an average of $1,443.57 coming from each event.
The pandemic tanked the number of events held in 2020 to 40, yet the income held at $62,675 and actually gained a little average cost per event to $1,556.85. In 2021, that average dropped to $517.03 per event and an annual income of $34,642.67.
This year things are better at $65,042 coming from 65 events, with an average of $1,000.64 per event.
One thing that has impacted this year’s budget is a 20+ year old building with repairs that are coming due. Over the last four years the center has performed $3,200 in capital projects in 2019, $0 in 2021 and 2020. This year the center has a budgeted $23,410 in capital projects.
The repairs and maintenance as dropped from $12,485 in 2019 to right at $7,000 in 2020-21. This year maintenance is at $7,735.
Gross profits went from $85,461 in 2019 to $57,490 in 2020 down to $26,827 in 2022. This year the center has a gross profit of $47,177.
“There is a bigger story to tell that we are getting back on track. But also that our utilities are getting more expensive,” said Rebecca French, MCCCC General Manager.
Utilities have climbed from a Covid low of $9,183 to a current $16,639, which is over a $1,000 over the 2019 rate. She said that in addition to the rising cost of utilities, the aging equipment is less efficient, pulling more energy for the same work.
“Our fixed cost has gone up because capital projects are included in that,” she said, predicting that maintenance cost would continue into the future.
“You can see that we’re increasing in the right direction.
This year has seen Reimbursable operating costs peak at $140,964, a steady climb from $75,777 in 2019. Payroll has climbed to $133,116, over the 2019 expense of $109,238, while fixed costs too have jumped from $76,964 in 2019 to over $110,000 this year.
French said the first quarter budget at the center came in $2,241.36 over the budgeted $174,502. That figure includes a purchase of projectors for the center that came in over at $3,198. She anticipates the budget balance out in the next quarter.
Chairman of the Manchester PBA Zach Lowry said that a rational justification for the city paying for either the employees or the building as a “reasonable expense” for the city budget to take on.
He notes that the total amount of money that has been billed to the city for this quarter is very close to the total amount of payroll for the employees of the center for the month and the total amount of building expenses (utilities, repairs, maintenance, etc.) for the quarter.
“Following from that, the total amount that we bill the city for reimbursement is far less than the sum of those two numbers,” Lowry said.
“The reason that I find that interesting is that we are often asked questions surrounding the ‘cost’ of the Conference Center. While the Conference Center does charge a fee for room rentals and other services provided by the MCCCC staff, these fees serve mainly to offset the cost of operating the facility and are not enough to operate our facility alone at the level of service that we currently provide.”
He added that unlike other similar venues that are operated by neighboring municipalities, we do not receive any direct allocation of the tax revenues we help to generate for the city back from the city in a way that can be reflected in our budget and audit(s), so year after year our operating costs must be represented as a ‘loss.’ Of course, it’s very difficult to have a true accounting of our ‘loss’ when a major part of the income we exist to help generate is not included anywhere in our balance sheet.”