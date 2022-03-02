The fifth grade elementary students of the Coffee County School Systems travelled to the Coffee County high school to listen to the CMS and CCCHS bands perform musical pieces. The event took place in an effort to make joining the band more appealing to the younger audience.
The two bands performed a few different pieces and even had some student speakers give testimonies about how much the band has meant and done for them.
Chase King, the assistant band director for CCCHS, gave an entertaining demonstration of the various instruments involved in the school band. This gave the musicians in the band a little time to shine as they showed off their skills for the elementary audience as their instrument was called.
The demonstration and testimonials seemed to win the young crowd over as they cheered and clapped at the end of each performance and demonstration.
Tabitha Spearman, the band and choir director for CMS, said that this opportunity means a lot and should greatly impact the community in a positive way. Spearman also mentioned that this was a great opportunity as they haven’t been able to reach the fifth graders in the past two years due to Covid.
“The arts, choir, band and everything from fifth grade on up will be impacted by this,” Spearman mentioned. The band director was asked about the impact the student testimonies may have on the impressionable minds and stated, “I think the best way to reach students, especially younger students, is through their peers. Teachers can’t always reach students like their peers can,” Spearman offered as a final thought.
The head band director for CCCHS, Luke Simpson, was also asked about the meaningfulness of this opportunity to reach the young students. “Just to know that we are having an impact… I was even getting moved by the student testimonies. It’s nice to know that we are making a difference and that’s why we do this is to make a difference for these kids.”
Simpson weighed in more on his thoughts of the messages in the student testimonies, responding with, “I think it makes a world of difference. Stuff like that coming from the band director is obvious. Of course the band director is going to want you to join band. To hear it from a friend or a student, I think makes it more relatable to them.”
Simpson believes that the student testimonies will connect with the fifth graders more than what any educator could give. Simpson also stated that he is excited about the upcoming new students that he will receive from the middle school in the next school year. He mentioned that he has been spending a lot of time at the middle school getting to know the incoming musicians and is looking forward to taking them under his wing.