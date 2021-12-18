“People are learning more about it. It’s not just weed anymore,” -Green Bud Lounge owner Joel Warrick.
Since Green Bud Lounge, located on Hillsboro Boulevard near Dotson’s produce, opened in May, owners Joel and Laura Warrick have worked to offer customers a range of quality hemp derivatives. The Warricks moved here from Rutherford County several years ago to raise their five boys in a small town with a slower-paced lifestyle. They fell in love with the community and want to share their knowledge of plant medicine with the public.
“We started this to bring legal cannabis to people who need it,” said Joel Warrick.
“We work to give them a quality product for a good price, rather than people getting ripped off.”
Warrick said that educating consumers is important, especially with a product as new as CBD.
“People need to know what they’re taking, why they’re using a product,” he said. ”Us being educated on our product and passionate about our products really sets us apart.”
Warrick said Green Bud’s service is in its willingness to help.
“Everything in our store is tested. We test it personally,” he said. “It comes down to if it doesn't do what it’s supposed to, we tell them to take it back and go sell it at some gas station.”
Warrick said that everyone’s system is different and it may require a little experimenting to find the proper dose. But with the quality aspect comes reliable dosage.
Warrick notes that a lot of people were let down initially when CBD came out because the products, while providing medicinal benefits, didn’t provide the euphoria that hemp’s illicit cousin offers.
Delta-8 on the other hand does.
“With delta-8 coming out and the big boom just this year, it has provided the euphoric aspect that people are looking for that cannabis offers. Now they can get it legally,” Warrick said.
Green Bud offers delta-8 products in edible form, ranging from gummies to cereal bars. There’s also vape products and even concentrated tinctures.
“For someone just starting out, we suggest starting small,” Warrick said. “No more than 10-15 milligrams.”
Warrick added that if the customer gets “too much of the euphoria” then a CBD can be smoked and that will counter the effect of the delta-8.
“You can sober yourself up with CBD flower,” he said, explaining that customers sampling in the shop are often amazed by the effect.
Warrick touts the benefits of cannabis. Warrick’s wife, Laura, has a painful condition, neurofibromatosis, that results in cysts developing on her nerves. Rather than take painkillers, a regiment of cannabis products keeps treating those symptoms.
“It helps with her pain that doctors would just throw a lot of pills at and let you kill yourself with. She’s quit taking all those products. It helps.”
“We saw some of the stuff going on with alcohol and opioids. Cannabis is a huge help to those people,” he said.
Warrick shared that since he’s had the delta-8 option, he has reduced his alcohol consumption. .
“When I do drink now, I can have a drink or two and be good. It does help. And is a much healthier option,” he said.
Warrick said that it’s his customers’ testimonials, their stories that need to be told. He said that customers find relief from a range of conditions from osteoporosis to sleep problems.
“Those are the stories that need to be out there and people need to hear. That’s my goal with the shop is to get everybody’s story out there. To be an advocate for those that are scared to have their stories out there,” he said.
“We want to keep this local. Most of our products are from Tennessee or close by,” Warrick said. “We want to help. We want cannabis to be positive in our community. Let’s show them that this can be done responsibly and can make the revenue and make a difference in this little small town.”