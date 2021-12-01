Late Wednesday, Dec. 1, a lawsuit was filed in Coffee County Chancery Court against the city of Manchester, Coffee County, the Manchester Public Building Authority and the now dissolved Coffee County Public Building Authority by co-owner of a parcel of land that is now home to the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center’s outdoor wedding venue, alleging that the government seized Lance’s portion of the property without compensation.
Lance is asking for a total of $1.33 million in compensation.
“My offer was to mediate (a solution), but that offer is now off the table,” Lance said. “I expect that they will have to come to me now.”
Lance has approached the city and county concerning the matter. He said that he has seen minimal response from the city and county.
Lance approached the city at the November Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, but was cut short in his attempt to voice his grievances.
Manchester City Attorney Gerald Ewell and Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey have responded to Lance’s allegations before the filing of the suit. Ewell said that the structure in question was constructed in 2017 when the property was owned by the Coffee County PBA and Lance.
He said that Manchester did not own even its one-third of the property until 2020 when the city took over full financial responsibility of the conference center.
Further, Ewell said that the project was performed solely by the Coffee County PBA and the county, and indicated that Lance is barred from legal action because he has not paid taxes on the property in more than 20 years.
“There is simply nothing for the city to do,” Ewell writes.
Huskey on the other hand said in a letter to Lance and to the Times, “As you are probably well aware, the County of Coffee and the City of Manchester continue to own the real property of the Conference Center, but by the same agreement, total operational control of the Conference Center is now under the City of Manchester. Therefore, it has been and still is, since the execution of that agreement with the City transferring operational control, that we will follow the guidance of the City in regard to such matters.”
Lance’s suit alleges that the conference center sought and was awarded a grant for $50,000 to build an outdoor venue. These grants and related improvements were not disclosed to Lance and that he had no knowledge of the improvements until January 2021. Lance further alleges that the improvements were made with the knowledge that Lance held one-third ownership of the property. It says that former Chair of the Coffee County PBA, Stan Teal, specifically, knew that Lance owned a portion of the property.
Lance alleges that since the venue is not the best use of the property, the improvement has devalued the property.
The suit says that in 2018 Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey approached Lance for a price to purchase his portion of the property, only to then not respond to Lance’s requested price.
Upon discovering a commercial venture was located on the property, Lance allege, that he has requested the center to discontinue use of the property and to provide him proof of All Risk insurance coverage, but none has been provided for his protection.
The suit also said that he has requested and was denied a full accounting of the income generated from the commercial enterprises using his property.
The requests for punitive and compensatory damages amount to one third of the revenues collected from the commercial enterprise estimated at $3M plus one-third of the revenue increase to the Conference Center by the addition of the internet connection on the property that Lance estimates to be $1M.