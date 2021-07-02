In an extraordinary move, the Manchester PBA, an appointed board, has called into question the actions of committee of the funding body it serves with a release that disputes statements made during a special call Finance Committee meeting.
In a release from the Manchester PBA, the authority also disputes the city’s finance director’s accounting of the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center’s finances since it has come under the city.
“While we cannot speak for exactly where those numbers came from,” the release says, “the actual expenses the city reimbursed the Manchester PBA/MCCCC for January 2021 to May 2021 was $118,755.25 -- the city allocated $25K/month for a total of $125K for this time period.
“It is possible that the $225K figure was based on the total for the past 11 months, which would include the city’s expenses for the old Coffee County PBA from July 2020 to Dec 2020 and the $118K reimbursed to the Manchester PBA. We believe this was an honest mistake of switching numbers or misunderstanding the question. Since the question was reportedly what the city paid to the Manchester PBA/MCCCC for January to May.”
The PBA said that the figure the finance director told the committee was off by “over $106K.”
The PBA further said the statements “did cause considerable damage to the reputation of the MCCCC among current and future customers, many of which have been concerned about their already booked meetings, weddings, and other events.”
According to statement, “the Manchester PBA has NOT been over budget this year. In fact, the Conference Center has overachieved on monthly budgets from January to May 2021.”
The release concludes, “If city funding for the MCCCC is not approved from a comprehensive budget, we will always appear over budget in the public's eyes. MCCCC continues to explore grants and other avenues to reduce the costs of operations to the City of Manchester and its taxpayers. And we are hopeful that the reopening of the economy will improve the margins of the MCCCC so that the City of Manchester does not have to exceed their current allocation in FY22.”
In Monday’s special call meeting the Finance Committee recommended that the city close the conference center and sell it. Members of both boards have questioned the legitimacy of the vote since the matter was handed under New Business and not listed on the agenda. The motion was suggested after an additional invoice of $39,000 was submitted from the conference center.
Any action on the recommendation would have to be approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Responses for requests for comment and clarification from City Hall have been delayed due to the Fourth of July Holiday.