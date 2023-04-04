A man was struck and killed last weekend while walking along Highway 41 at night in Coffee County.
The fatally injured man, Stephen Holland, 24, died as result of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle just before midnight on March 23 on Highway 41 near Volunteer Parkway.
According to Highway Patrol reports, Holland was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old juvenile whose name was not released.
“Vehicle one (the juvenile) was traveling eastbound on Highway 41,” the investigating trooper revealed in his report, noting there was a vehicle in front of the youth whose driver must have seen the man standing in the road. “The vehicle in front of it swerved to avoid the pedestrian in the roadway.”
However, the teen was not able to swerve in time. “Vehicle one was unable to avoid a collision with the pedestrian.”
The teen stopped at the scene after the accident. The juvenile was not charged with any offense in the case and investigators did not reveal why the man was walking the road in the middle of the night.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.
With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.
A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.
The gym was filled with science projects and the library became the temporary home of a wax museum with students portraying historical figures, while art work lined the walls for the College Street Elementary annual STEAM and Literacy night.
The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.