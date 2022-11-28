People's Bank Christmas photo.jpg

People’s Bank & Trust Company will host its third annual Festival of Lights at the bank located at 1203 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Bank President and CEO Philip Calahan said the event will feature a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. along with several animated lighting displays.

