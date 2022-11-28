People’s Bank & Trust Company will host its third annual Festival of Lights at the bank located at 1203 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Bank President and CEO Philip Calahan said the event will feature a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. along with several animated lighting displays.
“This will be the third year,” Calahan said. “We started two years ago and just added a few items and then last year we added a few more, so I am adding to the display each year.”
Calahan said he has added several new big items to the lighting display this year.
“We are adding a new Santa’s workshop that actually has animation and has elves dropping in balls and teddy bears and lots of presents come out,” he said. “Another new item is Santa with an Elf that flips back forth naughty or nice, reading his list.”
Calahan said he has also added a 45 ft. long Santa with his reindeer and sleigh to the display.
“They are all LED displays,” he said. We have a couple of 3D LED Christmas trees with presents around them or elves.”
The free event will also feature complementary hot chocolate and snacks, as well as Christmas carolers and pictures with Santa Claus.
“We are a community bank so we like to try to brighten up our community and give back,” Calahan said. “I always do a fall display every year and I will be taking that down this week and we will start taking down Christmas lights probably Wednesday. It will take us probably two days to put all the lights up.”
Calahan said People’s Bank & Trust Company will also be giving away “the world’s largest Christmas stocking,” which is currently on display in the bank’s lobby.
Calahan said he just enjoys being able to give something back to the community, and to help brighten up Manchester for the holidays in the process.
“It should help brighten up the town and the kids always enjoy it,” he said. “I get comments every year that they really enjoy seeing our Christmas lights.”
