On April 6, representatives from Peoples Bank arrived at the Coffee County Central High School to donate a formidable sum of $15,000 dollars to the school. The donation was given as a means for the school to update their sound system for the auditorium.
It was explained that the auditorium’s sound system is a very outdated system from the 70’s, and made it very difficult to hear performances, especially during plays.
Rob Clutter gave insight from a ‘parent’s perspective,’ saying, “This new sound system will make a huge difference. When you have children or grandchildren who are in plays at the school, you want to be able to hear their lines.”
Principal Paul Parsley mentioned that he was very grateful for the donation from Peoples Bank saying, “I am so appreciative that Peoples Bank of Manchester is willing to provide sound for our theatre. It will be utilized for all of our stage productions including musicals, plays, choir performances and even when we have class meetings.”
Parsley mentioned that the senior class meeting will have to be held elsewhere outside of the auditorium, as it is going through a complete renovation. Parsley projects that the theatre will be finished with the renovation by the end of the summer, and hopes for nothing to impede the process.
The sound system being purchased through the Peoples Bank donation will be much updated and much more state of the art. It will feature new speakers, mics, headsets and the audio control board will be able to be accessed remotely from a tablet. This will make it easier for the audio engineer as they will be able to be anywhere in the auditorium to control the sound.
Parsley, and the entirety of the school administration, faculty and students are very appreciative of the gracious donation from Peoples Bank and are confident and certain that the new audio system will make an incredible difference in future stage productions.