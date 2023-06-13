Jason Petty photo 01.jpg

Show scheduled for Saturday, July 1

Manchester native Jason Petty will be bringing his Hank Williams Sr. tribute show to the Bell Buckle Banquet Hall Saturday July, 1 for a celebration of Hank Williams’ 100th birthday.

The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved at the June 6 meeting a contract with Burris, Thompson and Associates for a salary study for $27,640 for professional services, plus allocated an additional $11,700 for optional services.

Renowned local restaurant Jiffy Burger has earned many accolades over its 58 years in business, yet possibly its most unique is that it is home to the only officially recognized Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hamburger.

Local music teacher John Duran Wright, a man whose impact on local theater spans several decades, passed away June 5 in Nashville. He was 69 years old.

