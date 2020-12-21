Phone records lead to murder charge

Phone records from a dead man’s cellphone served as a road map to catch the drug dealer who allegedly sold him drugs that led to his overdose three years ago.
Najee Robinson, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and sale of heroin in the overdose death in 2017 of Dylan West.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, West was found dead inside his work van which was parked in the Food Lion parking lot in Manchester on Dec. 14, 2017.
“In his vehicle were baggies with possible drug residue,” the TBI agent who worked the case reported. “Forensic chemistry found the baggies contained the drug fentanyl.”
While West passed away from the fentanyl-laced heroine, his cellphone was able to speak for him, pointing a finger at Robinson who lawmen say went on the lam after hearing of the victim’s death.
“West’s cellular phone records reveal that on that day he was in continual contact with Robinson by way of text messages and phone calls,” the agent revealed. “West’s phone indicated that he advised Robinson of his arrival time to the agreed upon transaction site.”
Robinson could face 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted on the second-degree murder charge.