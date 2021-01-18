Pickleball, basketball courts planned for Westwood area

Director of Manchester Recreation Department Bonnie Gamble is working on a project to fund the construction for a new basketball court and a pickleball court at Westwood Elementary School.
“The Manchester City has applied for the Healthy Built Environment Grant from the Tennessee Department of Health,” Gamble said. “This grant program does not require any matching money from the city.”
The city will find out in March if the grant has been awarded to Manchester, according to Gamble.
Manchester City has applied for $46,000, said Gamble.
“(The grant will fund) an outdoor basketball and pickleball court over at Westwood Elementary School because the basketball court that was at public housing got removed, and it was very popular there,” Gamble said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) approved the grant application.
Manchester City Schools support the project, as well. City schools will provide the land for the court, according to Gamble.
Gamble said she met with Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn and “he said the schools would like to partner and place it on the campus of Manchester City Schools at Westwood.”
If the grant is approved, the project will be paid 100% by the state, with no matching funds required.
“We will have the opportunity (for the court) to not only be used by children,” Gamble said. “It could be used by adults, as well. It’s low maintenance. We already have parking there…and there are already the sidewalks going to Westwood from the school grant we have.”
Pickleball was invented in 1965. Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game is growing internationally, according to usapickleball.org.
