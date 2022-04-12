The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in the April meeting to strike a portion of the city charter that in effect labels certain breeds of canine as inherently vicious.
In the Code of Ordinances, 10-1, Chapter 3, section E, language calls “Any pit bull terrier, which shall be defined as any American Pit Bull Terrier or Staffordshire Bull Terrier or American Staffordshire Terrier breed of dog, or any mixed breed of dog which contains as an element of its breeding the breed of American Pit Bull Terrier or Staffordshire bull Terrier or American Staffordshire Terrier as to be identifiable as partially of the breed of American Pit Bull Terrier or Staffordshire Bull Terrier or American Staffordshire Bull Terrier.”
Dogs that are labeled a viscous would require additional restrictions as being muzzled outside the owner’s premises, having signage warning of their being a vicious dog and $50,000 insurance to cover personal injury that the animal might inflict.
As left only animal that show viscous behavior would be classified as a public threat.