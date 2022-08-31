SCWS withdraws request to purchase land in Joint Park

MDS Foods, a cheese manufacturing plant located within the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, expressed its opposition to the construction of a waste transfer station there, citing covenants of the park that would prohibit the use of park property for a landfill or similar enterprise. -Staff Photo by Chris Barstad

Coffee County Planning Commission approved in the August meeting site plans for a large expansion of MDS Foods cheese processing facility at the Joint Industrial Park on the New Tullahoma Highway.

The expansion will essentially double the size of the current facility from 38,000 square feet to add approximately 67,000 square feet, mostly cold storage.

