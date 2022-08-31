MDS Foods, a cheese manufacturing plant located within the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, expressed its opposition to the construction of a waste transfer station there, citing covenants of the park that would prohibit the use of park property for a landfill or similar enterprise. -Staff Photo by Chris Barstad
Coffee County Planning Commission approved in the August meeting site plans for a large expansion of MDS Foods cheese processing facility at the Joint Industrial Park on the New Tullahoma Highway.
The expansion will essentially double the size of the current facility from 38,000 square feet to add approximately 67,000 square feet, mostly cold storage.
Company President Jim Straughn said that currently MDS runs five production lines in the building.
“We outsource all of our final distribution to a third-party outfit up in LaVergne. The goal of this process is to internalize all that and bring everything back here in Coffee County and have everything under one roof,” Straughn said.
He estimated the expansion will add from 35-50 jobs to the local workforce.
To facilitate the expansion, MDS working with the Coffee County Industrial Board purchased 2.4 acres property to the west of the facility.
The motion was unanimously approved the plan.
At the close of the meeting, Planning Member Dennis Hunt presented an oral report updating the commission on letter to the two local municipalities to clear up some zoning issues in the Urban Growth Boundaries. Manchester and Tullahoma city planning boards must hear zoning requests for properties located in the UGB before they go before the full commission. Due to differences in each’s zoning regulations, sometimes problems occur in the process.
The County Planning suggested a letter be sent to the municipal planning directors addressing these issues.
Hunt said that when drafting the letter, it sounded snarky to his ears, so he opted to visit each office in person.
“It was very cordial. They both (agreed). Since then (Tullahoma planning department) had a request that (was) denied, based upon the Master Thoroughfare Plan of Coffee County – the parcel of land that was inquired about was on the wrong highway for the zoning they wanted,” Hunt said.
Hunt said that what was asked of the cities was for notification of county commissioner that represents the district involved in rezoning, information about the type of highway the parcel fronts and details concerning the public hearing.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.