The Manchester Planning Commission at the January 19 meeting recommended an amendment that will loosen a restriction on wholesale auto retail in the I-1 industrial zone.
The request comes from CARMAX, who is in the process of developing a detail and light repair facility that will also hold dealer-only car auctions.
Wholesale sales are an allowable use in an I-1 zone, but according to Director of Codes Brittany Fiske, the term specifically excludes the sale of motor vehicles.
14-303(5)(u) defines Wholesale sales to include “the storage and sale from the premises of goods to other firms for resale, as well as the storage of goods and their transfer to retail outlets; but exclude sale or storage of motor vehicles, except for parts and accessories.”
The amendment would strike the exclusion clause.
“I don’t feel this would affect any other current zones because automotive sales are already allowed in either district. This basically only allows the sale of cars in the I-1 district,” Fiske said.
Speaking to the commission Brian Pulsifer, Real Estate Development Manager at CarMax of CARMAX Richmond Virginia Headquarters, said the location is very exciting, “because it connects the dots between our Chattanooga and Nashville locations.”
He said that the Manchester site will not be a traditional location with no retail sales. This will be exclusively a reconditioning facility.
CARMAX plans to have two lots on its property. The main lot will be for employees and general business traffic, while a secure fenced lot will hold inventory cars.
The proposed amendment to the code will not only affect the CARMAX property, it will add wholesale auto sales as an allowable use in any zone with wholesale sales allowed.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved at the November meeting a purchase and sale agreement with CARMAX Auto Superstores for the sale of 27.86 acres at $15,000 per acre.
CARMAX intends to build a $35M inventory management center in the Manchester Industrial Park, near Great Lakes Cheese that will create 200-235 jobs that range in salary from $40,000-55,000 a year.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
