The discussion on county resolution to amend the zoning on a piece of property on the Woodbury Highway from RS-1 residential to C-2 general commercial was postponed during the March meeting of the full commission due to what some commissioners called a procedural oversight.
Resolution 2022-09, which will amend the zoning on properties owned by Jonathan Lewis and Lewis investment Properties, was recommended to the full commission by the Manchester Planning Committee. The property is located in the county Urban Growth Boundary and would go before the regional planning board.
In the process of move between boards, the required public hearing was overlooked.
“Due to a procedural dropping the ball, we need to remove (this resolution from the agenda),” said County Planning Commission Member Dennis Hunt. “To amend a zoning resolution requires a public hearing and we haven’t had a public hearing prior to tonight’s meeting.”
Hunt said the continuity built into the county procedures failed in dealing with the city.
“At our next Planning Commission meeting, I’m going to suggest we send a letter to the planning commissions of both cities to tell them to follow our protocol. They have to follow our zoning resolutions not theirs (in these instances),” Hunt said.
Hunt questioned also whether letters of notice had sent to the properties’ neighboring landowners.
Hunt noted, when questioned by Commissioner Lynn Sebourn, that the mistakes were on the county’s side.
The process of amending zoning in the UGB is not as common as zoning changes within the city limits, the situation does occur with some frequency.