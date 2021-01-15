Manchester Police patrol officers solved a series of thefts that occurred at local motels and recovered some of the stolen items.
According to the police reports, Manchester Police was able to recover several items stolen on Jan. 2 from a vehicle parked at Southern Inn (formerly Rodeway Inn) and tie the crime to a series of vehicle break ins in the area.
When the call when out at 4:30 p.m. to the Southern Inn, officers were busy working another call concerning a car burglary at Microtel Inn. Police there were with a subject Michael Climer, whom they suspected to be responsible for some other thefts at that location.
The victim at Sothern Inn told police that his vehicle was broken into during then night. Police officers then recognized the name of the victim on some items recovered at the suspect’s room.
The victim reported his wallet, bank cards, several ID cards, and several faux black diamond earring were missing.
The officer recalled seeing the earring in a cardboard box at the suspect’s room. The suspect had been arrested for and was already out of jail was at his Microtel room.
Police found the jewelry and a Miami Dolphins wallet and a Miami Dade County college id with the victim’s name on it.
The suspect, according to the report, the victim then told police that he was also missing an Nintendo DS.
Another call and search of the subject’s room resulted in the recovery of a Nintendo console.
Climer was not charged in this incident, yet had been arrested for two vehicle burglaries at the Microtel and one at Waffle House, according to the report. Other charges are pending.