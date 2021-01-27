Update: the vehicle in question has been located.
A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the area of Walter Bartlett Road, near Ragsdale road in the county.
According to county communications, police are currently looking for a black SUV possibly involved in the accident. No additional information was announced with the BOLO.
According officials, the victim, a 24-year-old female, was struck and dragged for a distance during the accident. She is currently in the care of EMS and is being transported to Unity Hospital.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added when information is released.