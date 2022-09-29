Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.
Mayor Marilyn Howard called the meeting to hash out the details of an item passed at the last meeting that would increase the pay of appointed interim department heads.
What was not clearly discussed at that initial discussion was that the mayor had not officially appointed an interim, that she only has the authority to do so for 30 days after the department head has left the position and what that amount would be.
To further cloud the issue, one of the outgoing department heads was approved by the board a salary increase to make $125,000, which he declined to accept a position outside the city.
According to the discussion at the meeting, former Water and Sewer Director Bryan Pennington was paid a final check of $125,000.
“I don’t have the authority to set interim pay for directors,” Howard said.
Alderman Ryan French said that that the discussion should be about positions and not people. He did say that he disagrees with the practice of leveling all the department heads to the same pay level as the city currently does ($72,828).
“I thought that was ludicrous then; I think that was ludicrous now,” he said. “There is no reason for all the department heads to be making the same money.”
French said education and experience should factor into the employee’s pay, plus that a set pay rate could hamstring the city in negotiating a contract with a potential hire.
French continued, “We need a formula in place that if someone is named interim that formula determines what their pay is.”
Later French made a motion that interim department heads receive an average of all the remaining department head’s salaries. The specific language of the motion anticipates that in the future, department heads will not make the same amount. The inclusion of the term “remaining” likely was included to navigate around what could be called a retention incentive.
“How in the Sam Hill Bryan got that last paycheck for $125,000, I don’t know—I don’t understand it, but as far as I was concerned, in my mind, and I think everyone on (the former board) we offered to pay Bryan $125,000 if he’d stay. He didn’t stay, so I don’t think Bryan should have ever gotten paid that $125,000. I think that’s a mistake,” Messick said, offering that he was fine with paying the acting Water Director Dana Douglas, at Pennington’s original salary for the months since he took over on July 8.
“We voted to give him that if he would stay and he didn’t accept it,” Messick said.
Messick sought clarification if anyone has been formally been named interim, to which Howard said she had not. Later in the meeting, when French made motions to set and interim pay scale and then a second motion for a resolution to name Assistant Chief Adam Floied and Assistant Water and Sewer Director Dana Douglas, Messick asked that the two appointments be separated. Messick said he would not support Douglas for the position.
French made the motion to set policy with the understanding that when Alderman Donny Parsley moved to pay interims department head’s salaries while they acting as appointed interims it would be enacted as an ordinance. This would be a second reading, as the discussion progress changes were made to the extent that City Attorney Craig Johnson was not sure if the intent of the action had veered far enough from the original to have become a new matter.
Changes were added to limit the authority of an interim’s ability to hire and fire employees without mayor approval. The motion called for the following of the city charter, tasking the mayor with the appointment of an interim. If the mayor does not, the board will, but if they do not reach an agreement, then the assistant director will fill the role. Thirdly, addressing the pay scale, the interim will be paid the average of the remaining directors’ salaries.
At the June 7 meeting, Vice Mayor Messick, Alderman Bellamy, then-Aldermen Patton and Alderman Nickels approved the Water and Sewer Board suggestion to offer Pennington the pay increase. The Water and Sewer Board held its discussion was held in closed meeting, claiming executive session, yet no attorney was present.
Howard said that it wasn’t a matter of not wanting to payout the money, but a procedural issue.
“I’m not trying to cheat anyone out of anything. But I do not have the authority to set the pay,” she said.
Alderman Joey Hobbs agreed with French that a policy should be in place moving forward, but for the issue of back pay and how to address the current situation is more complicated.
“What happens if that person isn’t the person who ends up with the job? Then that person is going back to a pay scale for that person,” Hobbs said.