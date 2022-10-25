Coffee County Policies and Procedures Committee met for the first time Monday, Oct. 17 with its new appointment of members.
During the meeting with only three of its five voting members present, the committee discussed its duties and eyed some of the upcoming tasks it would undertake during the current term.
On key topic discussed was updating the voluntary leave transfer program.
The members present expressed concern at the amount of hours that could be shared to a new-hire immediately.
“I think that employees should be here for six months to a year. The way it’s setup now, they could be here a week and ask for leave. I think they should be here a length of time before they ask for donations from long-time employees,” Personnel and Benefits Coordinator Heather Shelton told the members.
She said that an employee can receive up to 400 hours of donated leave once they run out of accrued leave.
“That’s a lot of hours for someone who’s not been here that long,” Shelton said.
Committee Chair Jenny Anthony, who also serves as Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk, said that she has been concerned with the five day gap between when employees’ leave runs out and when they can apply donated leave.
Shelton said that the policy was mirrored off the state’s policy, but the way it is setup creates a half a pay period that the employee will do without pay.
Anthony agreed, adding that it comes when the employee is already going through a tough time.
“A whole week can mean a lot with medical bills coming in,” she said.
The leave donation program is designed to aid an employee who has suffered a personal emergency
which is likely to result in an employee’s absence from work for a prolonged period of time and to result in a substantial loss of income due to the employee’s lack of sick or vacation leave.
Employees within the same department are first asked by HR for donation, then it’s opened to the entire county.
According to policy, “The program is revenue neutral, i.e., shall neither increase nor decrease the budgetary or financial liability of the county.”
The committee will review the policy and discuss and proposed changes at the next meeting. Any changes pass the committee will go to the full commission for approval.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.
