The Power of 100 Women- Coffee County invite you to attend meeting, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. - via ZOOM. With a heart for service, a love for the community and an overwhelming sense of paying it forward, The Power of 100 Women in Coffee County, TN started in 2019. Board members include: Christy Brown, Heather Phillips, Pietra Bush, Linda Conklin, Holly Jones, Pam Carver, and Mindy Palmer.
Each quarter, Non-profit organizations present to the voting members. After the presentations are complete, the winning non-profit receives $100 from each member. Since its inaugural meeting, the Power of 100 Women, Coffee County, TN has donated over $17,000 to date. Some of the entities include: The StoreHouse Food Pantry, Come to the Table, Shepherd’s House, CASA, Coffee County Schools resource center.
Founder, Christy Brown, said, “The difference in our organization is the collaborative efforts of the group - the power truly is coming together. One person might give a hundred dollars to one organization. By joining forces a large financial contribution can make a huge impact on these super local non-profits. Ultimately, our goal is to raise $10,000 each quarter. Just imagine how that could impact a receiving non-profit! We can’t accomplish that without supporting members - please join us to help these local charities continue their good works.”
The Power of 100 Women- Coffee County, will hold their quarterly meeting on Tuesday, February 16th, held via zoom, beginning at 6pm. Now more than ever, community support is needed to support local non-profits and their endeavors. The 2020-2021 Pandemic has prohibited usual fundraising efforts that these local non-profits usually do to continue their missions. To become a member, find our non-profit application or to sponsor a future meeting, please visit our website at https://www.powerof100womencoffeecounty.com, send an email to: coffeetnpowerof100women@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook at: Power of 100 Women- Coffee Co. TN.
