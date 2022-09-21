Preparedness Day Photo

Coffee County Rescue Squad was just one of several first-responder organizations in Coffee County to participate in Preparedness Day Saturday Sept. 17.

 Nathan Havenner

Firetrucks, police cars and even a helicopter were on hand for the return of Coffee County’s annual Preparedness Day Saturday Sept. 17 at the former Southern Family Market Parking Lot.

Allen Lendley. director of Coffee County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said the event was traditionally hosted annually, but 2022 was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the event has been able to be held.