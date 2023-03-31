Property suit against Conference Center scheduled for April 11

1C Conference center.jpg

A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.

The motion to dismiss, filed by Brent Keeton, representing the Public Building Authority (the body that oversees the Conference Center) argues that that statute of limitations had expired when Lance filed his suit with the courts.

