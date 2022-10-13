Proposed annexation fails in 2-4 vote

BOMA meeting photo

Manchester Vice Mayor Mark Messek talks annexation during the Oct. 4 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. 

 Nathan Havenner

While the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution to adopt a Plan of Service for 12.63 acres of property for a proposed housing development on Oakdale Street, a separate resolution to annex that property into the City of Manchester failed in a 2-4 vote, making the Plan of Service moot.

Area resident Amanda Monte said during the regular BOMA meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4 that she lives on Oakdale Street, and has some serious concerns about the proposed plan. One concern mentioned was the width of the road itself and the lack of a secondary road to exit.

