Proposed annexation fails in 2-4 vote

While the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution to adopt a Plan of Service for 12.63 acres of property for a proposed housing development on Oakdale Street, a separate resolution to annex that property into the City of Manchester failed in a 2-4 vote, making the Plan of Service moot.
Area resident Amanda Monte said during the regular BOMA meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4 that she lives on Oakdale Street, and has some serious concerns about the proposed plan. One concern mentioned was the width of the road itself and the lack of a secondary road to exit.
“The revised property lines show that there is only one entry way into the proposed high density development,” Monte said. “The roads leading to the subject property are single-lane roads. Oakdale Street at its widest width is 13 ft., while its shortest width is 12 ft. 4 inches. Furthermore Elm Street, the street that intersects with Oakdale Street, is only 16 ft. 9 inches wide which makes for a very tight turn on to Oakdale.”
Monte said current infrastructure surrounding the property does not support the Plan of Service, proposed annexation and proposed rezoning of the land to a high density area.
“I completed the due diligence to show that this type of development in this particular area of Manchester does not have the adequate infrastructure, sufficient urban services or the support of this community to pass this annexation or rezoning to a high density residential area,” she said.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick, who sponsored all three resolutions and ordinances to provide a Plan of Service for the land, annex the land and rezone it for high-density development, disagreed with Monte’s assessment of the situation.
“Anytime you rezone or annex property there are always people that get affected,” Messick said. “Some people think they are affected negatively, some people are affected positively.”
Messick said he believed concerns about property values potentially dropping if a development were built on the land to be unfounded.
“I don’t see property values going down at all in that area, if anything I think it would improve property values, you are going to have better comps to compare your houses to,” he said.
In regards to roads, Messick said all roads in question are two-lane roads.
“They may not be the widest two-lane roads, but all of them are two lane roads,” he said.
Messick said developments provide an opportunity for residents to purchase their own home and start accumulating wealth.
“One of the biggest complaints that I have always gotten from everybody in Manchester is we don’t have anywhere to shop, we don’t have anywhere to eat, we don’t have a grocery store,” Messick said. “We are not going to get one either unless we build houses.”
Messick said there are potential legal ramifications for the Board voting down a proposed annexation after it has been recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
City Attorney Craig Johnson said if a decision is made based on a particular set of facts or desires, then there could be potential for a lawsuit based on an “arbitrary and capricious decision.”
“Your planning commission approved it, so if you vote it down, you are in essence opening yourself up to a potential arbitrary and capricious decision,” Johnson said. “That is what you have a Planning Commission for, is to consider all these things, and then you make a decision.”
While the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution to adopt a Plan of Service for 12.63 acres of property for a proposed housing development on Oakdale Street, a separate resolution to annex that property into the City of Manchester failed in a 2-4 vote, making the Plan o…
The National School Safety Center, state governors and state school superintendents sponsor America's Safe Schools Week, October 16-22, 2022. This observance is also actively supported by local, state and national public officials and professional organizations.
The City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William “Bill” Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its Oct. 4 meeting, but some board members are saying more went into that decision than the scores the five candidates received on their University of Ten…
Classic hits by Elton John filled the crisp morning air Saturday as crowds began to assemble around the historic Coffee County Courthouse for the annual Manchester Old Timers Day celebration and parade.