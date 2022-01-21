House Bill 1690 would regulate federally legal hemp-derived THC products such as Delta 8 in Tennessee.
The legislation would restrict the sale, purchase or possession of products containing intoxicating cannabinoids derived from hemp to anyone who is 21 years of age or older. It would also add a 6.6 percent tax to products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids.
Additionally, retailers and wholesalers would also be required to obtain a $200 license annually. Revenue collected would be used by the Department of Agriculture to support product safety regulations and industry development.
The Tennessee Growers Coalition estimates that there are approximately 8,000 retail stores that sell Delta 8 and other hemp-derived THC in Tennessee.
Representative Chris Hurt has sponsored the bill in the House and Senator Frank S. Niceley is the senate sponsor.
Included will be ( ) "Hemp-derived cannabinoid":A cannabinoid other than delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or an isomer derived from such cannabinoid, that is derived from hemp in a
concentration of more than one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) or A hemp-derived product containing delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in a concentration of three tenths of one percent
(0.3%) or less. This includes, but is not limited to Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, Delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, Hexahydrocannabinol, - 2 – 010594, Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCp), Tetrahydrocannabinol acetate ester (THCo) and Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCv).
The bill does not included CBD or hemp fiber products.