Following a resignation notice by the director of Manchester Codes Director Jamie Sain, the city has passed a plan to restructure some of the duties of that office, shifting several key responsibilities under the leadership of different departments.
Yet one move, the city fire inspector position, met some sharp debate among the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, with the city eventually choosing to reject the MTAS recommendation that the position be under the Fire Department.
The board voted to move stormwater, TDOT projects (including working with road grants), and ADA projects into Public Works and then to hire a public works assistant director. The logic behind the move is to free up codes to focus more on planning.
Alderman Bill Nickels supported the move during the November work session discussion as a whole, but sharply criticized the fire inspector move.
“If we do it because that’s how we do it. I think MTAS is way more experienced than our local (government)...,” Nickels said.
“You’re saying that they have greater knowledge than we do,” Fire Chief George Chambers asked Nickels.
“-- Yes they do,” Nickels replied.
“Sir, you’re wrong,” Chambers responded. Chambers addressing the board during the work session suggested keeping the position in codes to streamline the applications for permits. He also noted when asked that the fire halls have no space for a fire inspector’s office.
As far as the Public Works Assistant Director position, Nickels expressed concern that measures should be taken to hire the most qualified candidate and not be influenced by nepotism.
“That should be a really well-written job description…(with) specific requirements other than ‘hey, my cousin is a whatever (holds a position with the city).’ This needs to be thought through. What does this job actually need? What’s this person going to do? I really support that,” Nickels said.
“This specific of a job description needs to happen,” he said.
The motion to move the positions by Alderman Ryan French, with a second by Nickels. Alderman Bob Belamy made a motion, with a second by Messick seconded a motion to amend the original motion to leave the fire inspector in codes. The motion and the amendment passed with unanimous votes.
In February 2010 the fire inspector was placed in the codes department by ordinance. To make the change, the city would have had to gone further by amending the ordinance.