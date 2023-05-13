The question of whether the City of Manchester should hire a city manager was a topic of discussion during a special called work session of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen May 2.
It is not the first time the topic has been raised, with the idea of a city manager being discussed by several boards over time. Last May, the previous makeup of BOMA got as far as starting the hiring process for the position last May. Like similar efforts before it, momentum stalled.
This time, the discussion revolved on whether the city should hire a chief operating officer who will work under the mayor or a broader city manager position whose position would oversee all municipal employees.
A third option, a “MacGyver-type” trouble shooter, was suggested. This person would work under the mayor as a project manager, the go-to person who would spearhead city projects, write grants, yet would not have supervisory duties over city department heads.
Alderman Julie Anderson said she requested the discussion be added to the agenda because the city needs a person to move lagging projects forward.
“I know that not being a full-time mayor and this not being a full-time board, we really can’t fill the gaps,” she said.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick said he would prefer a position with less authority, such as a project manager that would not have the ability to hire or fire personnel. This position would involve engineering credentials rather than a background in public administration.
Anderson suggested a position to oversee department heads is what is needed.
Anderson said the city charter specifies that if there is not one, that position’s duties fall on BOMA, or someone it designates to take on those responsibilities.
I don’t know that they are being handled now, and I’m not comfortable with that,” Anderson said.
Alderman Joey Hobbs said department heads are in place for a reason, and if they are unable to run their department without more oversight, then the wrong person is in the position.
“I don’t think we should hire people to babysit people,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs said the city needs a person to monitor high dollar projects, and that while he is not in favor of a city manager, he would support a project manager.
Alderman Donny Parsley said that he has held office when the city had a manager and it flat out does not work.
“The first thing that happens is the person teams up with one particular alderman… then there is mass confusion because nothing is getting passed,” Parsley said.
Alderman Bob Bellamy suggested a position similar to one utilized under Mayor Betty Superstein known as a project planner.
“If there was a problem in something getting done, he was the person the department head could go to…,” Bellamy said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that there are gaps in jobs and the city is in a period of transition and there is not enough time in the day for her to complete the extra tasks that need done.
“Maybe what we’re asking department heads to do is more than what they used to do,” Messick said. “We’re growing and are not going to stop. Maybe they need a little help getting their job done.”
