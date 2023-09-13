The Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite campus currently offers classes in Industrial Maintenance, though the state plans to expand the proposed Coffee County campus with a move to the Interstate Industrial Park.
The Coffee County Purchasing Committee met Sept. 6 to discuss an MDS Foods request for more property to facilitate a major expansion at the Joint Industrial Park on Highway 55.
The area in question overlaps five acres designated by the commission for a TCAT McMinnville satellite campus.
However, according to Purchasing Agent Stephanie Bush citing conversations she’s had with the Jeffery Holmes of the Tennessee Board of Regents, the state is developing plans to build an even larger site at the I-24 Interstate Industrial Park, also known as the megasite.
The original Coffee TCAT was estimated to be a 35,000 square foot facility, sitting on 12-15 acres. The new proposal could see a 75,000 square foot facility on a 20 acre campus.
The committee recommended a resolution to keep a “place holder” in place for Lot 30 of the Joint Industrial Park until the TCAT officially tells the county of the other site being chosen.
MDS Foods request for 2.42 acres was approved. The Coffee Count Industrial Board will oversee the final transition of the property.
