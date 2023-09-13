TCAT.jpg

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite campus currently offers classes in Industrial Maintenance, though the state plans to expand the proposed Coffee County campus with a move to the Interstate Industrial Park.

 File photo

The Coffee County Purchasing Committee met Sept. 6 to discuss an MDS Foods request for more property to facilitate a major expansion at the Joint Industrial Park on Highway 55.

The area in question overlaps five acres designated by the commission for a TCAT McMinnville satellite campus.

In pursuit of a storm, in search of a story

In pursuit of a storm, in search of a story

A Huntsville, Ala. native stumbled across downed trees and a blocked off road in Tullahoma on Aug. 7. He saw the damage, but what really caught his eye was the Tullahoma Fire Department, who were responding to the scene. So, he snapped a few pictures.

Save our Bridge’ resolution fails to pass BOMA

Save our Bridge’ resolution fails to pass BOMA

A mostly symbolic resolution that would have voiced support for grassroots efforts to preserve the historic bridge at Old Stone Fort State Park failed to pass at the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Sept. 5.

Skipper talks CTE program to Chamber

Skipper talks CTE program to Chamber

Coffee County Schools Career Technical Education Director Richard Skipper explained the ins and outs of the school district’s CTE program during the September Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

MPD captain retires after 43 years of service

MPD captain retires after 43 years of service

With the recent retirements of Capt. Dwight Vandagriff, and Sgt. Debbie Guffey, the Manchester Police Department faced a bittersweet moment, the loss of a beacon of leadership, yet celebrates the lives and lengthy careers of the longtime first responders moving to a new phase of life.

Impact fee eyed for school buildout

Impact fee eyed for school buildout

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman is considering implementing a new impact fee in an effort to help pay for much needed resources such as schools and sewer services.

