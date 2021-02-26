The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold public hearings on April 6, at 6:30 p.m. to consider the annexation of the Bonnaroo property, owned by New Era Farms, LLC and New Era Farms II, LLC and portions of the New Bushy Branch Road, Powers Road, Campground Road, and Interstate 24 rights-of-way.
The public hearing is a very early stage in the process. No information has been released as to how the annexation will affect the annual festival or what New Era Farms would receive as far as rights and privileges as land owners in the city limits.
According to the city announcement, "The properties proposed to be annexed are designated as Parcel ID 085-01200-000085, 085-01200-001085, 076-05800-000076, 076-05802-000076, 076-05901-000076, 076-05901-001076, 077-02094-000077, and 084-00101-000084."
Pursuant to T.C.A. 6-51-102, three or more copies of the proposed Plan of Services and annexation resolution are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Codes Office, 200 W. Fort St., Manchester.
The meeting means are to be determined at a later date. In accordance with Executive Order 65 and 71, the meeting may possibly be held via ZOOM at cityofmanchestertn.com.
E-mail citizen comments to banderson@cityofmanchestertn.com before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.