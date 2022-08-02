Have you visited the Arrowheads Museum?

Coffee County Purchasing Commission approved Monday, Aug. 1 a proposal by Coffee County Realty to handle the marketing and auction of the former Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum property.

The commission met on Wednesday, July 27 but had some questions that needed clarification concerning the proposal to auction the 4.36 acres.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you