Coffee County Purchasing Commission approved Monday, Aug. 1 a proposal by Coffee County Realty to handle the marketing and auction of the former Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum property.
The commission met on Wednesday, July 27 but had some questions that needed clarification concerning the proposal to auction the 4.36 acres.
The driving force for choosing Coffee County over the two other bidders, Weichert, Realtors -Joe Orr & Associates and Mark Messick for Exit Reality, was the proposed commissions.
Weichert’s bid requested 3.5% and Exit’s was split, 2.5% to the county and 2.5% to the buyer (or a full 5% buyer’s premium), while Coffee County asked for an even 2%. All three bids offered a dual online and in-person auction.
Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth said, “Everything I see on paper, I think all of them are great, but in my opinion, Coffee County Reality should do it. They are good at selling. They’re all local.”
When polled by Chair Margaret Cunningham, all the members present agreed with the selection.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan added, “I feel that we owe it to the citizens and taxpayers of Coffee County to get the best value. I think it boils down to the commission rates.”
The commission also voted to have a commercial property assessment, which was suggested by Bryan.
“I feel that an appraisal by an independent, commercial appraiser will allow us to arrive at the most fair market value, and a decision about what that amount would be for the county,” Bryan said.
He said that this would be the only way for the commission to decide what the reserve would be (the minimum that the county would accept for the property). The commission did not decide if the reserve would be at or just below the appraised value, but the commissioners all agreed that both those figures would remain confidential. The appraisal will be both for the 4.36 acres as a whole and split into two 2-acre tracts.
Hollandsworth said that the move to hire an appraiser looks professional and assures the people of Coffee County that they are getting the proper value from the sale.
County Attorney Robert Huskey told Purchasing Agent Stephanie Bush that he “hopes (she) can secure that as quickly as possible.” Bush confirmed the process would begin immediately.
Later in the meeting Huskey asked Coffee County Realty representatives if they could recommend an appraiser.
Bush said that she would contact professionals who use those services often and other counties for recommendations. She said she would look to larger areas and places outside the county.
“—the only problem with that is time,” Huskey said.
Addressing the timeline for the process, Bryan addressed a sense of urgency expressed at the series of planning meetings.
“I’m not wanting to rush the process, especially when it comes to sale of taxpayer’s county property,” Bryan said.
“I don’t know what the market future is going to be. I don’t think a darn person in here knows what it’s going to be for sure. I’m not looking to drag this out but I’m not thinking we have some fast moves here because we’re like here we have a deadline of 30 days or 45 days,” he said.
Coffee County Realty’s Steve Jernigan told the commission that “to pull a good sale together, that can happen within two weeks. We prefer 30 days, maybe even 45 to put a good game plan together.”
The group said that a commercial appraisal could take between 30-60 days.
