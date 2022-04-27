The Coffee County Purchasing Committee revisited the fees at the April meeting for nonprofits that lease county buildings and share space with county offices, a policy that was passed the full commission at their June 22 meeting.
The policy, based on a portion of TRANE energy estimates, would have charged the Coffee County Historical Society $.50 per square foot or $794 per month for the first floor that the Historical Society rents. Records show the average monthly bill for the entire courthouse is $427.32. Haven of Hope, a women’s shelter located in the Justice Center was facing a bill of $286.
Last year the Purchasing committee moved to postpone charging these non-profits that occupy space shared by county offices until spring.
At the April Purchasing Committee meeting Chair Margaret Cunningham proposed an amendment to the non-profit lease police that would delete the fees for these specific groups.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan said that he appreciates the work the historical society does, but, he said, every one of the nonprofits need to be treated equally.
“The question comes, how do you be fair?” he asked.
Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth said that the historical society (and by extension Haven of Hope) is different in that they are not leasing a separate building and that other county business is conducted there.
Register of Deeds Donna Toney said that the county was painfully behind in its efforts to archive its historical records that are a separate collection from the historical society.
“At some point…we’re going to have to consider an archival department. Right now we’re relying on volunteers one Tuesday out of the month. We have so outgrown that with the volume of research,” Toney said.
Cunningham asked that if the fees were waved, would the historical society be able to reduce the heating and air bills.
Historical society Director Beverly Vetter noted that the collection in the media room needed to be kept at a consistent temperature and humidity.
“Papers from the 1870s are moldering away we have to keep it as cool and dry as possible …if things disappear; they are gone,” Vetter said.
Vetter said that the group is comprised of 100% volunteers.
“We’re not professional volunteers; we’re volunteer professionals,” Vetter said, noting that research and archiving is done by volunteer professionals.
CCHS Board Member David Wellborn said that “it’s like a public library in many respects because it’s research material, and we don’t charge the public to come in and use those materials.”
The organization is funded by membership dues and contributions.
“You’re getting a service,” Wellborn said, “for the cost of an electric bill.”
The amendment passed 5-0. It will now go before the full commission.